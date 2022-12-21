Not long now until "Santa" shows up. I hope you get to spend this time surrounded by your loved ones and you are gifted your next fishing rod or reel.
What a week of cold weather we have had; I can't believe I had to pull the jumpers back out and rug up to head out for a fish.
Looking at the long term forecast, this southerly wind should start to back off by the New Year and we should see a rise in the temperature.
In the rivers, flathead remain consistent as they have been all year, with both bait and lures working well. Some great sized fish were caught and released in the Hastings River along the coal wharf during the week.
For crabbing enthusiasts mud crab reports have been better from way up in the rivers in all tributaries of the Hastings and Macleay River.
In Lake Cathie there have been some great catches of flathead, whiting and even the odd school mulloway. I went for a fish on dark during the week, caught a couple of live school prawns off the bank for bait. I caught and released a couple of great sized flathead around the bridge.
There have also been a few mud crabs caught further upstream towards Lake Innes. The Lake appears to be at its healthiest at the moment, let's hope it stays open well into the new year.
On the offshore scene, things are looking up with some warmer water now beginning to filter down from the north. Hopefully we see a break in the weather and can start to target some pelagics from mackerel to marlin.
All the FADs now are producing a consistent supply of mahi mahi, with some great sized fish ranging between eight to 12 kilos on live bait. South West Rocks saw some black marlin caught with a few little fish about, it won't be long before we start to see them further south off Hat Head and Plomer Bay.
Closer in, snapper numbers are above average with some nice fish taken in front of Lake Cathie on both baits and soft plastics. A few kingfish and pearl perch have also been on offer on the offshore reefs.
Only a couple of weeks until the Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club 39th Garmin Golden Lure Tournament starts. The Golden Lure features cash prizes of $7500 for heaviest marlin over 150kg, $7500 for the champion boat tag and release, $3000 for blue marlin tag and release, $2000 Garmin lucky boat draw and $2000 for heaviest shark over 150kg.
It's a great community annual fishing competition with a lot of focus on tag and release for research and management into our fisheries. For more information head to the Port Macquarie Game Fishing Clubs website.
