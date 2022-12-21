Camden Haven Courier

What's biting: Kate Shelton shares the Camden Haven's top Christmas fishing spots

By Kate Shelton
December 22 2022 - 4:00am
This week's photo is thanks to Ned Kelly's Bait and Tackle of Rhys Dutton with a ripper tailor weighing in at 4.46kgs, caught on a live yakka off the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall

Not long now until "Santa" shows up. I hope you get to spend this time surrounded by your loved ones and you are gifted your next fishing rod or reel.

