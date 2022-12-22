Understanding data: What is it and how can Aussie business owners use it?

Aussie business owners who are looking to harness the power of data for themselves are encouraged to make their own investments, alongside conducting independent research on their wider industry and their major competitors. Picture from Shutterstock.

There's no denying that data analytics has been a bit of a buzzword in a myriad of Australian industries in recent years. But it's been a buzzword that's delivered some genuinely superb benefits.



From providing valuable insights into markets in order to help business owners plan their next steps, to outlining the drivers behind consumer behaviour, data analytics as a technological discipline is one that's been guiding the process of digital transformation both in Australia as well as abroad.

But how can business owners best utilise the data at their disposal? In truth, there are a number of methods for analysing and presenting business data, some of which may be better suited to particular industries or businesses of a particular size over others.



In this regard, finding the data solution that's best for your business requires not just a little trial and error, but also ideally some guidance from a professional data analyst or data scientist.

We'll be outlining some of the key processes and advantages behind data analytics in order to shed some light on this discipline and its position as an increasingly important component of modern business development strategies.

The difference between business data and 'Big Data'

For Aussie business owners who are yet to utilise the power of data for themselves, it's safe to assume that you've engaged with the concept of 'Big Data' before in some capacity.



Understanding Big Data is a relatively good place to start, which is why we'll be outlining some of the key ideas to keep in mind regarding the difference between 'regular' business data and the concept of Big Data.

Big Data is the term used to describe the combination of naturally structured, unstructured, and semistructured data that is collected when conducting a wide-scale data collection project within a particular market or industry.



Because of its wide, sprawling nature, Big Data can be collected from virtually any source, spanning from formal polls and questionnaires, to engagement on a social media platform, and even to purchases made through a retail store or an eCommerce website.

Big Data is generally characterised by its 'three Vs', these being:

a large volume of information,

the velocity at which that information is collected, and

the variety (or scope) of the metrics or data points that are made available.

As Big Data typically presents an expansive selection of data points, data analysts are required to sort through these larger, more complex data sets in order to identify insights. The complexity of big data sets is in a sense, both an asset and a liability.



The reason for this is that Big Data must always be handled by analytics experts in order for the data sets to provide valuable insights. The benefit of these expansive data sets, however, is that the more interrelated metrics available in a data set, the greater the likelihood that insights derived from that data will be highly accurate and applicable for all businesses operating within an industry or niche.

This in a nutshell, is why market research agencies exist. These agencies have the resources to collect, collate, and analyse Big Data as thoroughly as possible. Businesses who only have the resources to analyse their own business data can then pay for market insights provided by research agencies that handle Big Data.

Providing direction for business growth strategising

Now let's look at some of the ways that data analytics can provide value to Australian businesses. There are two main advantages to investing in data analytics, whether it be through purchasing annual market reports or by recruiting your own dedicated analytics professionals.



The first advantage we'll explore is providing businesses with the building blocks for mapping out their business growth strategising.

Let's start with the example of digital transformation strategising, an issue that virtually all Australian business owners have had to contend with over the past few years. When it comes to digital transformation strategising, business owners have the option to place a myriad of investments, ranging from investing in digital technologies or resources to onboarding new staff.



Knowing exactly which move to make first can mean the difference between becoming a leader in your industry, or squandering your business growth budget.

Thankfully, analysing business data and market trends can provide Australian business owners with a tried and tested template to use for their own growth strategising. Looking at competitors in overseas markets and the steps that they've made in similar economic contexts, can help local business owners map out which investments should be made first.

In other words, understanding business data can help your business make well-informed growth decisions that are more likely to generate a higher return on your growth investments than if you were to proceed 'blindly', so to speak.

Improving upon products and services

Growth strategising with regards to improving on your business processes or growing your team is, of course, just one half of the equation when it comes to business development. Another major component of developing your business is naturally improving upon its products and services in order to make sure that your company's consumer offerings never feel stale and keep up with those offered by your competitors.

Thankfully, data analytics allows business owners to engage with consumer trends and behaviours. In doing so, they can actively map out what changes or product developments their consumers are most likely to utilise and appreciate.

The ability to access and then act off of these insights into consumer needs can undoubtedly help businesses improve on their customer offerings in order to facilitate increasingly intuitive customer experiences.



And if we've learnt anything from observing modern industries, it's that an intuitive customer experience has come to be almost synonymous with developing your very own monopoly.



As you can see, data analytics as a discipline poses some major advantages to business owners looking to make well-informed growth decisions, whether you're looking to grow your staff or diversify your product line.



