Lake Cathie shines as crowd enjoys great outdoors on Boxing Day

The region is buzzing with residents and tourists making the most of the holiday season.
Many are spending Boxing Day in the great outdoors including at Lake Cathie.
The crowds built as the day progressed with a top temperature of 27 degrees expected.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts fine weather through to Thursday, January 29, with a high chance of up to 4mm of rain on Friday, January 30.
Shopping is also a popular pastime as people snap up bargains at the post-Christmas sales, providing a boost to businesses.
The Australian Retailers Association forecasts shoppers will spend $7.4 billion in NSW from Boxing Day to mid-January.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.