Camden Haven Courier
Home/Community
Photos

Lake Cathie shines as crowd enjoys great outdoors on Boxing Day

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated December 26 2022 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The region is buzzing with residents and tourists making the most of the holiday season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.