As the United Cup gets underway in Sydney today, December 29, the people of Camden Haven will be able to see three familiar faces on the courts.
Kendall Tennis Club juniors Paige Hudson, Elwood Dollery and Elijah Livingston will all be on centre court at the United Cup after being selected as ballkids for the inaugural event.
The United Cup is a new mixed tennis tournament that replaces the men's ATP Cup.
The new format features men and women from 18 countries who will play for rankings points in a team environment to launch Australia's summer of tennis.
Elwood and Paige will start at 12pm for the USA v Czech Republic match, while Elijah will be on at 7pm for the Australia v Great Britain match.
Kendall Tennis Club president Wendy Hudson has congratulated the three club juniors on their selection.
"We are so proud to once again have kids in the NSW ball squad," she said.
"It's now been more than 10 years of the Kendall Tennis Club supplying ballkids for the Sydney event, and we are always honoured to have that achievement at the club.
"We are so excited to see the kids shine in Sydney once again."
