Surf safety message issued after multiple Mid North Coast rescues

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 3 2023 - 4:00am
Lake Cathie is currently open to the ocean and it's creating attractive conditions for beachgoers. However, the lake can be dangerous due to strong currents. Pictures by Lisa Tisdell

Surf lifesavers have issued a safety message for beachgoers after multiple rescues across the Mid North Coast since the start of the school holiday period.

