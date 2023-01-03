Camden Haven Courier

NSW RFS issues warning on grass fire danger for Mid North Coast

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called to a grass fire burning to the east of the Pacific Highway south of Kew on August 16, 2021. Picture courtesy of NSW RFS

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) acting district officer Guy Duckworth is urging Mid North Coast landholders to have a fire plan to ensure their safety against any grass fire threat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.