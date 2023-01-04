Camden Haven Courier

Special experience for Kendall Tennis Club's juniors at United Cup

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:22pm, first published January 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kendall Tennis Club juniors have had a special visit to the United Cup in Sydney. Picture by Kendall Tennis Club

Kendall Tennis Club's junior members have had an experience they will remember for a lifetime after they attended the United Cup in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.