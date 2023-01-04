Special experience for Kendall Tennis Club's juniors at United Cup

Kendall Tennis Club's junior members have had an experience they will remember for a lifetime after they attended the United Cup in Sydney.
Junior member Flint Wallace (six-years-old) tossed the coin for the match between American tennis player Frances Tiafoe and German tennis player Oscar Otte on Tuesday, January 3.
Club juniors Kade Prowse, Eden Prowse, James Randall, Stanley Randall, Summer Randall, Mia Wallace, Charlise Dollery and Declan Dollery showed off their skills on Ken Rosewall Arena prior to the game.
The United Cup is a new mixed tennis tournament that replaces the men's ATP Cup.
Kendall Tennis Club president Wendy Hudson said it's a fantastic opportunity for the children and they will be inspired to improve their skills on their return.
"They all want to be tennis players now," she said.
Elijah was one of the ballkids involved in the Tiafoe and Otte match.
