Hot to cold: our region's historical holiday weather records

Ever wondered what the weather records are for Christmas Day and New Year's Day?
Weatherzone meteorologist Steph Spackman has scrutinized the data to come up with the results for Kempsey and Port Macquarie.
Unfortunately Laurieton does not have a temperature record, only rainfall.
Port Macquarie's hottest Christmas Day was in 2001 with 36 degrees, while the coldest on record was 21.2 degrees in 1970.
The temperature topped out at 27.6 degrees for our most recent Christmas - December 25, 2022.
Meanwhile Port Macquarie's hottest temperature record for New Year's Day was 37.1 degrees in 2002.
The maximum temperature for the 2023 New Year's Day was mild in comparison - with 26 degrees.
The coldest New Year's Day was in 1918 where the temperature reached just 18 degrees.
Kempsey's hottest Christmas Day was recorded in 1983 as being 38.7 degrees. The town's lowest maximum for Christmas Day was 22.1 degrees in 1986.
The temperature topped out at 30.2 degrees for the most recent Christmas Day - December 25, 2022.
Meanwhile Kempsey's record for New Year's Day was a scorching 40 degrees in 2002.
The maximum temperature for New Year's Day in Kempsey for 2023 was a very comfortable 25.5 degrees.
The coldest New Year's Day was in 1984 with 21.6 degrees.
According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology temperatures for January through to March are predicted to be hotter than average for majority of the nation, including the Mid North Coast.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) acting district officer Guy Duckworth is urging Mid North Coast landholders to have a fire plan to ensure their safety against any grass fire threat.
Inspector Duckworth said grass fires can be just as dangerous as bushfires. They have the potential to destroy homes, crops and livelihoods.
