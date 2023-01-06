A Lake Cathie artist has won the highest honour in the Bonny Hills Art Prize with the judge describing the artwork as a "highly skilled and sensitive work".
Gwen Roberts' oil painting of a swathe of cloth, titled Sacred Cloth, won the Best Work in Exhibition prize.
Judge Jane Hosking, the Manning Regional Art Gallery assistant director, said in her comments that the work was "a stunning depiction of chiaroscuro, also portraying the feeling of the cloth floating in air".
Chiaroscuro is the treatment of light and shade.
Mrs Roberts said she was honoured to win the overall prize.
"It is such a privilege to have your work with all the other amazing artworks and to get recognition from the judge, Jane Hosking, is quite an accolade for me," she said.
Mrs Roberts said the artwork was a nod to tradition but also bringing it into the contemporary.
She is not trying to tell a narrative, but rather project a feeling and mood, and capture the essence of herself and her personality through the work.
Then it becomes an encounter for the viewers, Mrs Roberts said. The work retains some ambiguity so the viewer can put their own spin on it.
"I come from a long line of seamstresses, so it is a nod to that and to the females of my family," Mrs Roberts said.
"It's bolstering the female voice through my art."
Mrs Roberts also won two second place awards. She thanked the Bonny Hills Progress Association, St Agnes' Catholic Parish, mayor Peta Pinson, the sponsors and everyone involved in the exhibition.
The Bonny Hills Art Prize, with thousands of dollars in prizemoney up for grabs, attracted 325 entries across six categories.
Bonny Hills Progress Association secretary John Drinan said they were delighted with the quality of entries.
Artists from Kempsey to Port Stephens entered the exhibition. Most of the entries were drawn from the Port Macquarie-Hastings local government area.
A youth prize was added to the 2023 event, along with Children as Artists workshops, to encourage art among young people.
Mr Drinan said the exhibition was a great boost for artists and also an opportunity for the progress association to generate funds to be used for community benefit in Bonny Hills.
He recognised the sponsors' generosity and St Agnes' Catholic Parish's support. The parish donated the use of The Francis Retreat for the exhibition.
St Agnes' Catholic Parish priest Father Paul Gooley opened the exhibition.
Mayor Peta Pinson announced the mayor's choice award from the Mayoral Discretionary Fund with a view for the award to continue each year.
The Bonny Hills Art Prize exhibition and sale continues from 10am to 4pm daily through to Sunday, January 8 at The Francis Retreat, 2 Thomson Place, Bonny Hills.
Best Work in Exhibition, winner, Gwen Roberts; Oils and Acrylics, winner, Judy Jelsma; Watercolours, winner, Sarah Spencer; Mixed Media, winner, Kay McFarlane-Smith; Pastels and Drawings, winner, Yvette Hugill; Small Paintings, winner Rita Carosi; Youth Award winner, Logan McNeill.
