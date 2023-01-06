Camden Haven Courier
Home/Community

Gwen Roberts wins 2023 Bonny Hills Art Prize top honour

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Cathie artist Gwen Roberts with her winning artwork titled Sacred Cloth. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

A Lake Cathie artist has won the highest honour in the Bonny Hills Art Prize with the judge describing the artwork as a "highly skilled and sensitive work".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.