Lake Cathie Landcare Group hopes to regenerate volunteer numbers in 2023

Lake Cathie Landcare Group is calling for more volunteers as members prepare for the year ahead.
The group has been working to maintain and regenerate the natural local environment in the Lake Cathie area over the past year, with volunteers hoping new members will lend a helping hand.
President of Lake Cathie Landcare Group Peter Fitzroy said there are around 10 volunteer members currently involved with the group.
Recent projects have seen volunteers concentrating on regenerating and clearing weeds in the bushland area adjacent to the community hall on Mulloway Road.
They also maintain the vegetation in the area between Lake Cathie and Little Rock.
"We have been doing a bit of restoration work near the community centre and are in the process of planting koala trees there," Mr Fitzroy said.
"We also continually maintain and regenerate the area along the coastline to Little Rock."
Volunteers have also been working with university and TAFE students to carry out the work.
"We do try to get out to schools as well and work with students who are interested in landcare and the environment," Mr Fitzroy said.
The group is calling for more volunteers to lend a helping hand this year.
"I find the work really enjoyable and I think the most rewarding part for people is to see the work and the changes they make in the environment."
Lake Cathie Landcare activities include:
The group meets on Wednesday mornings starting in February or March (depending on the humidity) and work through to December.
Members are welcome anytime between 8am to 12pm. The membership price of $15 covers insurance with Hastings Landcare Group. Interested residents are encouraged to call Robyn on 6586 4465 or email Groups@hastingslandcare.org.au for more information.
