Young budding artists create masterpieces at Bonny Hills Art Prize Exhibition workshops

Young creative artists have tried their hand at being the next Monet as part of the 2023 Bonny Hills Art Prize Exhibition workshops.
Children between the ages of three and 12 took part in the Children as Artists workshops over the past few days.
Related content: Gwen Roberts wins 2023 Bonny Hills Art Prize top honour
Artist and organiser of the Children as Artists workshops Sue Poleweski-Jones said there have been over 70 children who attended the three workshops from January 5 to January 7.
"The response has been absolutely fabulous," she said. "This is the first time we've had the workshops as part of the exhibition and they have proven to be popular."
Each of the three sessions were been booked out, with over 70 children taking part in the workshops.
"We've had children from three to 12 who have come along and they have all really engaged in the art activities," Ms Poleweski-Jones said.
Three artists-in-residence spoke about their work before the children walked through the gallery in the hope to inspire them to create their own artworks at the end of the workshop.
"The children have really enjoyed it and have been very enthusiastic," Ms Poleweski-Jones said.
Workshop participants Abbey and Ava from Bonny Hills attended the workshop on Saturday, January 7 and said they were excited to create their own artworks and walk through the art exhibition.
"It's been really fun," Ava said.
The artists-in-residence helped the children create an acrylic, pastel or mixed media masterpiece to take home with them.
The 2023 Bonny Hills Art Prize, with thousands of dollars in prize money up for grabs, attracted 325 entries across six categories.
Artists from Kempsey to Port Stephens entered the exhibition. Most of the entries were drawn from the Port Macquarie-Hastings local government area.
A youth prize was added to the 2023 event, along with Children as Artists workshops, to encourage art among young people.
The Bonny Hills Art Prize exhibition and sale continues from 10am to 4pm daily through to Sunday, January 8 at The Francis Retreat, 2 Thomson Place, Bonny Hills.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.