Camden Haven Courier

Young budding artists create masterpieces at Bonny Hills Art Prize Exhibition workshops

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
January 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists-in-residence hold Children as Artists workshops as part of the Bonny Hills Art Prize Exhibition. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Young creative artists have tried their hand at being the next Monet as part of the 2023 Bonny Hills Art Prize Exhibition workshops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.