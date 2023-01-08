There isn't any wriggle room left for the next week, but Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club life member and Golden Lure tournament director Janeck Kaczorowski doesn't mind.
A delayed 2023 event is poised to start on January 9 - two days later than scheduled - following a gusty southerly change.
Boats will now head out of the Hastings River from 5.30am following an improvement in weather conditions.
Day one was postponed on January 7 and then January 8 due to a southerly buster which would have made fishing conditions out to sea rather uncomfortable.
"If you looked at nine o'clock [on January 8] we had people asking 'what are you doing', but we do fish until five in the afternoon and it blew pretty hard since about lunchtime," Kaczorowski said.
"What a lot of people don't realise in Port Macquarie is it's very protected from the southerly. Unless you got up right on the headland at Lighthouse you [won't] get a true indication of what's going on and the sea was very messy because of that."
The week-long tournament has already used up its two allocated days where organisers have the option to postpone due to the weather.
Kaczorowski, however, remained comfortable with the decisions they had to make over the weekend.
"It does make it a bit hard on the body, and in particular the smaller boats, having to back up for 10-hour fishing days," he said.
"It isn't ideal and to do five of them in a row is quite taxing, but I'm sure everyone is up for the task."
Inshore fishing has been enjoyable which the president said should allow for good numbers of tags on black marlin. Offshore, a few boats out there have had some luck too.
"There's some blue marlin around along with some yellowfin tuna and there's always striped marlin so I think it's going to be a good year fish-wise," Kaczorowski said.
Fishing conditions right up and down the coast - from the Gold Coast to Sydney - has been favourable with significant numbers caught.
Forty three boats will take part in the 39th Golden Lure, which the fishing club president said they were 'ecstatic' about.
Ladies day will take place on Tuesday (January 10) with offshore weather conditions looking to improve as the week progresses.
"That's going to be a lot more soothing on the anglers and their bodies getting through the week so we should have some pretty glorious weather by Thursday and Friday," Kaczorowski said.
"It's just a pretty unseasonal southerly change that's come through for a few days."
The tournament will take place in waters from Laurieton to South West Rocks and each boat is required to start and finish in Port Macquarie.
