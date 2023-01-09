Camden Haven Courier
Our Business

North Haven-based BJA Boats reaps holiday season rewards

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated January 9 2023 - 11:41pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BJA Boats owners Jake and Brian Adams have been kept busy over the holiday season. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

A boat hire business has experienced an "unbelievable" holiday season with strong demand from customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.