Camden Haven Courier

Wauchope's star musician Angus Gill to shine at 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 is set to bring some exciting developments for country music star Angus Gill. Picture by Luke Marsden

Country music star Angus Gill is excited for what 2023 will bring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.