Hundreds of anglers and their families and friends gathered for the 2023 Laurieton United Services Club Family Fishing Bonanza.
Almost 250 anglers took part in the fishing competition from Friday January 6 to Sunday January 8.
Determined anglers caught some great fish - considering conditions weren't the most favourable.
There were more than 300 people at Sunday's weigh-in including plenty of excited junior anglers with their prized catches.
Some of the outstanding results were:
One of the most popular prizes was the longest flathead "catch and release".
It was won by Peter Hayes with a huge 90cm flathead.
Eleven-year-old junior angler Miller Baird won the $500 BCF Port Macquarie mystery bream category, while Laurieton local Peter Versluis won the $500 North Haven Café mystery flathead category.
The LUSC Fishing Club ran a great weigh-in event with plenty of raffle prizes and mystery cash giveaways.
Due to the weather conditions, there were some unclaimed offshore prizes.
The fishing club donated these to local charities with $250 donated to Camden Haven Marine Rescue and $250 donated to Camden Haven Community at 3.
This fantastic fishing competition couldn't be held without the support of so many local businesses that sponsor the event.
To see all the photos of the winners at their weigh-in, go to the Camden Haven Courier online: camdencourier.com.au
