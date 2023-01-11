Lake Cathie's pristine condition is attracting hundreds to the foreshore location and resulting in an economic boost for businesses.
On Tuesday, January 10 at 11am it was difficult to find a parking spot near the lake. Beach tents lined the sand, while kayaks and paddle boards filled the water body.
In recent years Lake Cathie has been the focus of research and investigations after the 2019 drought caused environmental issues at the location.
In 2020 Lake Cathie businesses urged people to support them after taking a blow through the impact of the bushfires and deterioration of the lake's condition.
However, on January 10 Feel Good Food cafe manager Misty Kelly said the holiday period had "been amazing" for the business.
Misty is 27-years-old and said the lake's condition is the best she's seen.
The cafe is located across the road from the lagoon, along with several other businesses.
"It has made such a difference to us," she said.
"It's the busiest I've seen the lake."
However, Misty said unfortunately parking had become the biggest issue, as locals were finding it difficult to park and visit the shops.
Lakeside Fashions owner Wendy Dunn echoed Misty's concern about parking and said it's time for more infrastructure to be put in place.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council developed the Lake Cathie Foreshore Master Plan (2017) and additional parking is part of it.
Wendy said it's great that visitors and locals are happy to see the lake open to the ocean.
"It's cut down all that negativity (about it being closed)," she said.
SEOUL ST recently opened at Lake Cathie in September, 2022.
Manager Sophie Park said the opening was good timing, given how popular the lake has been during the holiday period.
Central Coast resident Lyn Ward said it's the best condition she's seen the lake, after visiting the location for 50 years.
"It's so clean and clear," she said.
Sydneysider Carolyn Ellis is on holiday visiting family at Bonny Hills.
She said Lake Cathie was a friendly and delightful place.
"This is my idea of paradise," she said.
Lake Cathie resident David Edwards said the foreshore location was a great spot.
"You can't beat it," he said.
In 2022, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council carried out a berm scrape at Lake Cathie to prevent properties from being flooded in a major wet weather event.
