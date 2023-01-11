The strong southerly winds have sure stirred things up on the fishing scene this week.
With over 40 boats fishing offshore earlier in the week for the 2023 Port Macquarie Garmin Golden Lure, competitors saw a slow start with only a few black marlin tagged and a couple of nice yellowfin caught out wide.
Further north, the South West Rocks fishing scene has been popular with local and visitor fishos packing out the boat ramps each day.
The bar saw some challenging conditions for boaties during the week but those who managed to get to sea caught some black marlin off Trial Bay Gaol, mahi mahi off the FAD and a few mackerel off Grassy Heads.
The Macleay River has cleared up with these southerly winds resulting in a couple of Cobia caught along the breakwall and the odd mulloway on live bait.
In the Port Macquarie Hastings River, the warm water has pushed in and resulted in some great fish caught off the breakwall throughout the week including mangrove jack, flathead and bream. Further upstream, the mud crab scene is starting to come alive with some great catches around Wauchope and Rawdon Island.
Lake Cathie is the place to be on high tide at the moment, with crystal warm blue water families and friends are enjoying every moment down on the lake.
Whiting are firing on lures on the sand flats and there are still some great catches of flathead around the bridge and boat ramp. Anglers travelling further upstream into Lake Innes are having success in their mud crab traps with some great crabs caught during the week.
After seeing a break in the swell this week fishing off the beaches between Bonny Hills and North Haven has produced some great fish for anglers of tailor, particularly early in the mornings and late in the evenings using lures.
Good luck to anyone heading out for a fish this weekend over our beautiful part of the coast.
The long-term forecast shows a break in the weather mainly in the mornings with the winds turning North-East later in the week with a minimal swell.
