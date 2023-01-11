Camden Haven Courier
What's biting: Lake Cathie's cystal blue water yielding whiting and flathead on high tide

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 1:24pm
This week's photo is of keen local fisho Sonny Morales, 10, who landed this 57kg black marlin after a 50 minute fight. Picture by Peter Morales

The strong southerly winds have sure stirred things up on the fishing scene this week.

