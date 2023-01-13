Some of the best over-65 cricketers from interstate will converge on the Mid North Coast next month for the veterans state cricket titles.
Eight teams from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory will hit the pitches around the Mid North Coast from Port Macquarie to Wauchope and up to Kempsey.
Oxley Oval, Wayne Richards Park, Andrews Park, Laurieton Oval and South Kempsey Oval will be used for the week-long tournament.
Veterans president David Relf said it was an exciting time to see the masters division included again following the success of the over-60 and over-70 events in previous years.
The tournament was played for the first time last year in the over-65 division.
"It promotes the social, physical and mental health benefits of staying involved in cricket," Mr Relf said.
"It's often described as 'the Men's Shed in the field and is currently one of the fastest - if not the fastest - growing senior sport in Australia."
The first match will be played on February 6 with the final to be played on February 10.
