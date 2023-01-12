Activists have brought logging operations to a standstill at Lorne State Forest, with police being called to the scene.
A tree platform erected over the road by activists on Thursday, January 12, morning has blocked logging machines.
Forestry Corporation NSW suspended operations at Lorne State Forest following the protest.
Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Stuart Campbell said protestors have been compliant and no arrests have been made at this stage.
Activist spokesperson and Lorne resident Jane McIntyre said there is a growing concern among Lorne locals about the destruction of the forest.
"Yes, of course we need wood," Ms McIntyre said.
"But, instead of clearfelling our remaining native forests, we should be leaving them alone and growing genuine plantation on marginal farmland.
"These forests have been hit by unprecedented droughts, fires and floods. And now the survivors are being intensively logged."
Lorne State Forest, which spans approximately 3200 hectares, contains native regrowth forest areas as well as hardwood plantations.
Harvesting operations for hardwood plantations commenced in November 2022, with haulage activities shutting down from December 22 last year and January 8, 2023.
A spokesperson for the Forestry Corporation of NSW said that timber harvesting in native regrowth forests takes place in around one per cent of the estate each year, which is later regrown.
"Revenue from this timber helps fund the management of things like fire, pests, weeds and tourism in the other 99 per cent," they said.
"Forestry Corporation's operations in Lorne State Forest have been carefully planned and carried out in line with these regulations.
"Operations are completely transparent and are independently audited by the Environment Protection Authority."
The protest action at Lorne comes following similar protests at the Bulga State Forest, which blocked a road leading into the forest.
Two environmental activists at the Bulga Forest were arrested.
Ms McIntyre said that the group at Lorne State Forest were inspired by the action of the Elands community standing up for the Bulga Forest.
"We know that a majority of people in NSW think that the ongoing logging of our publicly owned forests is sheer madness," she said.
"The time is now. It has to stop."
