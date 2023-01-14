Essential maintenance on the Thone River Bridge at Bagnoo will begin on Monday, January 16, with Oxley Highway drivers advised to expect delays until late June.
Transport for NSW says changed traffic conditions will be in place from 7am to 6pm on weekdays, 7am to 5pm on Saturdays and 7am to 2pm on Sundays.
Drivers should allow up to 10 minutes extra travel time.
Extended work hours will be needed with weekend work scheduled approximately every two weeks.
Single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the duration of the work.
Over size and over mass (OSOM) vehicles exceeding 3m wide or 4.6m high will be unable to use the Oxley Highway between Wauchope and Long Flat.
The last suitable turnaround points for OSOM vehicles will be at Wauchope for westbound traffic and Walcha for eastbound traffic.
Variable message signs will be in place to advise motorists.
Restricted vehicles should consult the OSOM Map for an alternative route.
For traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
