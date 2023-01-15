Twelve months after he was the Australian flagbearer at the Davis Cup, Kendall Tennis Club prodigy Elwood Dollery has continued to impress.
The 14-year-old was awarded the Wendy Saville Ballkid of the United Cup tennis tournament which wrapped up in Sydney on January 8.
Proud grandmother Kay said it was a fantastic achievement.
"The kids are put in groups and Elwood was selected as his team leader early in the tournament before he then progressed [further in the tournament]," she said.
Mrs Dollery said ballkids are gradually "weeded out" the longer a tournament progresses so only the best remain for semi-finals and finals.
"He went right through to the final and then there were four awards - the ballboy and ballgirl of the tournament and two are then nominated to go to the Australian Open.
Unfortunately, Elwood is currently too young to progress to Melbourne Park.
"They asked him and said 'you're 17', but then he said 'no I'm only 14' so that ruled him out," Mrs Dollery said.
"It's given him something to aim for."
The award provides another highlight for Elwood after he was also on the net for the Rafael Nadal-Alex de Minaur match which followed.
