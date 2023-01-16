Port Macquaire MP Leslie Williams has thanked the community for their support following the death of her husband, Don, on December 19.
A statement released by Leslie Williams' office on January 16, reads:
I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who has contacted either myself directly or my office to offer their condolences at the recent passing of my loving husband Don.
Ben, Meredie and I have been overwhelmed by the huge number of flowers, phone calls, cards and emails we have received over the past weeks. I'm sorry I cannot personally thank you all individually, but please know your messages and wishes have provided the support our family needed to survive what can only be described as the most tragic and heartbreaking time in our lives.
As for the future, I want to reiterate that my resolve is as strong as ever to continue to build on the work that I have undertaken over the past 12 years representing the people of the Port Macquarie electorate.
Despite my sudden loss, I can confirm that I am definitely contesting the 2023 State Election as the endorsed Liberal Party candidate and if re-elected as the local member, I will continue to work tirelessly building on the unprecedented investment across every community throughout the electorate.
