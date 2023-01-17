Camden Haven Courier

Local charity Aussie Battlers opens new premise

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
January 18 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie Battlers treasurer Janette Atkinson and founder Karen Sparkes said that the new site for the charity allowed for services like the food hub to be established. Picture by Emily Walker

Laurieton based charity Aussie Battlers has found a new home at the corner of Bayside Circuit and Ocean Drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.