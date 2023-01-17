Laurieton based charity Aussie Battlers has found a new home at the corner of Bayside Circuit and Ocean Drive.
The local charity officially opened it's new premises on Monday (January 17) now with two floors, a private room and a food hub.
Aussie Battlers founder Karen Sparkes and treasurer Janette Atkinson said the reason for the new premise due to the need for bigger space.
"You would have four maybe six people in there and you couldn't move," Ms Sparkes said.
"People came in [Monday] morning and we were really happy- you could swing a cat in here."
The charity which has been operating for over 10 years offers food, clothing, appliances, disability aids and other necessities for people in need.
As cost of living increases, the charity has been more in demand with Aussie Battlers' running out of room to store the many donations it receives.
Until the recent relocation, most of the donated goods had been stored in Ms Sparkes and Ms Atkinson's own homes.
"Before it was here, it was in my garage," Ms Atkinson said.
"So my garage now has my husband's car in it again."
Now with additional storage space, disability aids such as walking aids, shower chairs, wheelchairs and commodes can be stored onsite.
The ability to provide disability aids particularly for those requiring care at home is an important cause for Ms Sparkes who lost her mother Sandra Sparkes two years ago.
"From my own experience with my mum it was really tough because if you couldn't afford it, you couldn't have it," she said.
"A lot of people can't afford disability aids so we have disability aids that we can give to them or they can give us a $20 deposit."
The large space has meant that the charity is now able to offer a wider range of services onsite.
The additional space has allowed for the creation of a food hub with groceries available for purchase at a cheaper price.
Food donations will still be accepted for hampers with a majority of the food hub items purchased by Aussie Battlers separately.
"We would have loved to have done it at the other store," Ms Atkinson said.
"But we only had a couple of shelves."
The additional space has allowed for a room to privately talk to clients away from the general area.
"People want a bit of dignity when they come in," Ms Atkinson said.
They don't want to be standing at the front counter, telling their story while they've got people shopping behind them as well."
With more services and space to offer, the future looks bright for the Aussie Battlers.
Ms Sparkes said that the community response has been wonderful and the charity continues to receive referrals from other people and services in the area.
"Janette and I have put in a lot of time and it's...really rewarding," she said.
"When we get those people that come in here sobbing and then end up walking out with a smile, you know you've done something."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.