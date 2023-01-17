New low-cost carrier Bonza's regulatory approval to take to the skies has been widely welcomed.
The airline will fly to 17 destinations in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
Port Macquarie is on its route map of destinations with services to the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne from Port Macquarie Airport.
Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said they are finalising preparations to go on sale with the first wave of flights from the Sunshine Coast and they will confirm timings as soon as they can.
Passengers will fly on new 737-8 MAX aircraft.
The low-cost airline had hoped to launch in mid-2022, subject to regulatory approval. That approval came through on Thursday, January 12, 2023 after a lengthy collaborative process.
Bonza will join Qantas, Rex, FlyPelican and Eastern Air Services in offering flights to and from Port Macquarie Airport.
Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association president Janette Hyde said Bonza's regulatory approval is wonderful news.
"I think the opportunities for people to access our beautiful products from Melbourne and the Sunshine Coast will be absolutely fantastic," she said.
Mrs Hyde said it is a two-way street.
"It will mean a trip to Melbourne or a trip to the Sunshine Coast is affordable and it can be done in a very quick turnaround," she said.
Port Macquarie resident Darren Northey believes Bonza's Melbourne flights will be especially popular.
"I think it will be good for Port," he said.
Natalie Xavier from Port Macquarie said the flights are necessary as the population increases.
Barry Copelin said being able to fly directly from Port Macquarie to the Sunshine Coast or Melbourne will be great.
"I would say they will get a lot of customers," he said.
Bonza has been working collaboratively with the regulator as it moves towards connecting communities by gradually introducing its initial route map of 17 destinations and 27 routes.
Mr Jordan said this is a historic moment for Australian aviation as they got ready to launch the first high capacity airline in more than 15 years, and the country's only independent low-cost carrier.
"The excitement for what we are about to deliver is palpable and the timing couldn't be better," he said.
"Demand for domestic travel is high and Aussies deserve for travel to be a basic right for many, not a luxury for the few."
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) issued an air operator's certificate (AOC) to Bonza after the carrier submitted final documents and successfully completed proving flights.
The AOC is the regulatory approval required by Bonza to fly scheduled passenger-carrying flights in Australia.
A specialist CASA team has been working with Bonza since it submitted its application in 2022, progressively assessing various components and providing feedback.
CASA director of aviation safety and chief executive officer Pip Spence said Bonza went through a rigorous assessment and validation process to ensure it could operate safely.
"This is a significant milestone and we congratulate Bonza on achieving its air operator's certificate," Ms Spence said.
Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said the entry of a new operator will boost competition in the Australian aviation sector, offering more choice to the travelling public, and putting downward pressure on fares.
"Australia has one of the safest aviation sectors in the world," she said.
"I commend the staff at CASA and Bonza who have worked hard over many months to progress this certification and to ensure that Bonza meets the high safety standards required of all airlines operating in Australia."
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
