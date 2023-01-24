Camden Haven Courier
Our Business

Customers encouraged to support Kew businesses during main street upgrade

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kew Corner Store owner Staffan Andler looks over the main street upgrade documents. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The community is urged to continue supporting Kew businesses during construction of the town's $1.6 million main street upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.