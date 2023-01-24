The community is urged to continue supporting Kew businesses during construction of the town's $1.6 million main street upgrade.
The much-anticipated stage three works have started. The project includes resurfaced roads, new footpath, new roundabout at the Ocean Drive, Nancy Bird Walton Drive and Kendall Road intersection, pedestrian crossing, feature wall, formalised car parking and new garden beds.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council says it understands the Kew community has been waiting for this project to begin, so it is excited to be able to deliver the upgrades.
Kew Corner Store owner Staffan Andler said the upgrade, which was well overdue, will improve safety and make Kew a destination in its own right.
"We are all excited - we all want this," he said.
"It's going to look pretty and not just look like an old bypassed township."
Mr Andler said he hoped customers didn't get scared off during the upgrade work.
The owner of Infinity Fuels and Kew Tyres & Auto Centre, Chetan Varsani, said the long overdue work will improve the main street's appeal.
He urged customers to keep supporting Kew businesses during the project as businesses remained open and accessible, and provided the same service.
Mr Varsani said Kew is an entry point to the Camden Haven.
"If you have a good entry point, it gives that identification of where you are," he said.
Jojeni Developments projects and sales manager Jason Bignell said it is great to have the upgrade work finally started.
"It will make a lot of difference because it is a dangerous intersection," he said.
The main street makeover brings together $800,000 from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and a federal contribution of $800,000 through the then Building Better Regions Fund.
Council project manager Tim Veness echoed the message for the community to continue to support Kew businesses at this time.
The main street makeover work will not prevent access to businesses.
Mr Veness also asked people to be patient during the project.
"We understand it is going to be a bit of an impact to the traffic flow but we want to do the works as quickly and also as safely as possible," he said.
Mr Veness said the upgrade will improve the flow of larger vehicles through the intersection and significantly improve the look of the area.
Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie said it is great to see the Kew main street upgrade going ahead.
He said $800,000 in federal funding will go towards creating a more vibrant people-friendly Kew centre.
Contractors Eire Construction is delivering the work after being awarded the tender, with completion expected mid-year, subject to the weather.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
