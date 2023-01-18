Camden Haven Courier

Weather forecast 'all over the place' but mackerel season beginning to fire

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
January 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrad Hodge recently caught this tasty Bass Groper off Lake Cathie. Picture supplied

The long-term forecast is a little all over the place for this time of year with strong north-east winds turning around to strong southerly winds without any break for us fishos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.