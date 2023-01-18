Camden Haven Courier
Meet the Locals

North Haven resident Trevor Leffler gifts away his chopping boards

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Haven resident Trevor Leffler hands over one of his chopping boards to North Haven Pharmacy casual employee Jazlyn Alchin, Picture supplied by North Haven Pharmacy

Trevor Leffler likes to keep busy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.