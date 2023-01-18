Trevor Leffler likes to keep busy.
The long term North Haven resident also enjoys brightening up people's days.
Recently, Trevor has combined his passions to create chopping boards and gift them to people in the Camden Haven.
The 80-year-old was a wood machinist by trade (a brick layer as well) and dedicates many hours to the hobby.
"It's all handcrafted," he said.
Staff at the North Haven Pharmacy have been recipients of Trevor's handy work.
"They are my board members and I'm the chairman," he said.
Trevor began gifting them to staff once they reached a milestone, such as a 10 year work anniversary.
It's spiraled from there and majority of the staff have now received a board.
Trevor sadly lost his wife in 2022. They were together for over 40 years and married for 32 years.
The 80-year-old said he enjoys spending many hours in his workshop at his home.
He also attends lawn bowls but said ailments have recently stopped him from participating in the hobby.
North Haven Pharmacy manager Leeanne Swan has been working at the pharmacy for 11 years and has formed a close relationship with Trevor.
"We try and look after him as best we can, as we do with all our customers," she said
"He's always a pleasure to deal with."
Leeanne said it's important for elderly people to keep active, both physically and mentally.
"Have something purposeful, like a goal...especially if they're lonely," she said.
