Rips can be confusing if you don't know what to look for.
That's why the Port News decided to chat to the experts.
Mid North Coast lifeguard coordinator James Turnham said the 2022/2023 summer had been extremely busy for lifeguards and volunteer lifesavers.
He said rips are the number one reason why they have to carry out so many rescues.
According to Surf Life Saving Australia, on average, rip currents are responsible for at least 21 drowning deaths across the country each year.
In December 15,299 people visited beaches across the Port Macquarie-Hastings, from Town Beach down to North Haven.
Warm weather has resulted in large crowds flocking to the coastline.
The water temperature has also remained consistently warm through the summer period - staying around 23 degrees.
Unfortunately there have also been multiples rescues over the summer.
Lifeguards carried out 23 rescues across the month of December. This number does not include the rescues which happened on weekends by volunteer lifesavers.
James said this number indicated that rescues were very high for the month and meant people were in immediate danger.
"If we didn't intervene it would've been a much worse situation," James said.
Over the month of December, lifeguards also did 1775 preventative actions, including putting up signage, doing announcements over a speaker and redirecting swimmers back into the flagged area.
In recent years, there have been a number of emergency rescues due to rips in the Port Macquarie-Hastings and Camden Haven areas.
Sydneysider Samantha Morley was on holiday with her family at Easter time in 2017 when she was swept away by a strong rip current at South Beach, Dunbogan.
Camden Haven SLSC lifesavers Tony Worton and Phil Traves were honoured with numerous rescue awards for their bravery including an SLSA Meritorious Award.
The key signs to look for are:
If you're caught in a rip current, stay calm, conserve your energy and consider these options:
