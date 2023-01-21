Nicole Van Vledder and Simone Rawlings want all women to get screened and checked for breast cancer.
Both women were diagnosed with breast cancer within a month of each other.
Nicole is a single mother and 46-years-old. She was diagnosed in November 2022, and it came as a shock because she didn't have any symptoms.
The lump on her breast was not picked up by physical examination, as it was buried too deep in her chest.
Nicole only went to get screened because she wanted to support her friend Simone, who was diagnosed in October, 2022.
The friends want to spread awareness together and encourage more women to undergo a screening.
"There are other women out there who just wouldn't know," Simone said.
Simone was motivated to undergo a screening after Kylie Minogue spoke openly about her diagnosis.
The Australian pop-icon was 36-years-old when she was diagnosed in 2005.
"I've been going regularly ever since," Simone said.
Simone has had a lumpectomy, which is surgery to remove cancer or other abnormal tissue from the breast. She's also having radiation treatment.
She thanked the medical team in Port Macquarie for their ongoing sport.
"They've been amazing," she said.
Nicole has undergone two operations since her diagnosis. However, between the surgeries her diagnosis went from stage one to stage two because of the size of the cancer.
Nicole said the diagnosis has taken a mental toll on her and her family. She's also experiencing financial pressure, due to the high expense of treatment.
"I'm a tough person, so I'll get through this," she said.
"Mentally it's a struggle."
Nicole and Simone have organised a Breast Cancer Fundraiser at the Hibbard Sports Club on Sunday, February 12.
From 9am until 5pm there will be a silent auction, live music, entertainment and raffles.
All proceeds will go towards fundraising for the National Breast Cancer Foundation's Larapinta Trail event.
Nicole was initially going to participate in the Larapinta Trail. However, she's been told by health professionals she won't be well enough due to chemotherapy treatment.
"That doesn't stop the fundraiser," she said.
Money raised will go towards vital breast cancer research to understand how breast cancer originates, grows and spreads, and improve outcomes for all who are impacted.
The BreastScreen program offers free screening mammogram appointments at its permanent clinics located in Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.
In addition to the permanent clinics, BreastScreen NSW Mid North Coast Cancer Institute operates a mobile unit which visits smaller towns in the region on an annual basis.
To book your free screening mammogram, you can call 13 20 50 or book online
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.