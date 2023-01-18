A section of footpath at Lake Cathie's Aqua Reserve is set to be repaired.
The state government will provide $74,746 to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council for the new footpath section and stabilisation work.
It was one of two funding announcements on Wednesday, January 18, made by Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson, to repair flood-damaged community land.
Port Macquarie MP and the Liberal candidate for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, mayor and the NSW Nationals candidate for Port Macquarie Peta Pinson and deputy mayor Adam Roberts supported the funding announcements.
A section of footpath beside the lake had to be closed due to safety concerns after the March 2022 flood caused significant structural damage and impacted a retaining wall.
Mrs Williams said people aren't able to walk along a section of the footpath beside the lake to access the beach, and it will be great to see the footpath work finally done.
Mr Anderson said: "The money will remove an old concrete path and reinstate a safer one which will also be able to withstand the storm surges and the climate conditions we now find ourselves in."
Cr Pinson said it was great to reinstate usable infrastructure for the community and to have a footpath that meandered around the lake was a wonderful experience for locals and visitors.
Meanwhile, repair work is set to make Port Macquarie's Nobbys Beach staircase and nearby Kenny Walk area safer after bad weather took a toll.
The state government will provide $48,150 to the council to repair the Nobbys Beach staircase and an area of Kenny Walk near the Nobbys Beach car park.
The staircase, Kenny Walk embankment and associated stormwater infrastructure were damaged during the March 2022 storms, causing embankment slips, exposure of piers supporting the walkway and handrail damage.
The Port Macquarie component of the funding will help stabilise embankments and repair the walkway, stairs and stormwater infrastructure.
The grants are part of $9.81 million to councils across the state to help repair damaged Crown land under the 2022 Crown Lands Flood Recovery Program.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
