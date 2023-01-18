Camden Haven Courier

A single prawn and a 12yo angler land a mulloway too big to 'carry back on my bike'

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 19 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:22am
Twelve-year-old Tyler Mason with the mulloway caught off a Raymond Terrace wharf. Picture supplied

When 12 year-old Tyler Mason made a phone call to his dad after spending the day fishing, his first words were: "Dad can you come and pick me up? I can't carry my fish back on my bike".

