Camden Haven Courier

Zone Premier League to welcome new club Iona FC for 2023 season

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 22 2023 - 2:55pm, first published January 21 2023 - 10:00am
Camden Haven Redbacks have been confirmed as one of seven teams in the new Zone Premier League. Picture supplied by Riley Papas

Camden Haven Redbacks have been confirmed as one of seven starters for the revamped Zone Premier League which will kick-off in April.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist

