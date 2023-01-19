Case of elderly man charged with alleged sexual touching to proceed to the District Court

An elderly Camden Haven man charged with "aggravated sexual touching" will have his case proceed to the District Court.
Derek Edward Nichols, 89, appeared via audio visual link from the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Thursday, January 19.
Nichols is charged with sexually touching another person without consent between 8am on August 1, 2022, and 5pm on August 4, 2022, at a home in North Haven.
Court documents show that his alleged victim is a 25-year-old man who has "diminished capacity - mental" and is "vulnerable".
Nichols was arrested on August 5, 2022 and was initially granted bail but has been held on remand since August 15 after he was found to have breached bail conditions.
The court heard on January 19 that the charge certificate has now been filed and the case will proceed to the District Court.
When appearing before Magistrate Darcy on Thursday, the 89-year-old said he hopes the court will take into account his age.
Magistrate Darcy explained to Nichols that his appearance in court on January 23 was simply a procedural mention and that he will need to speak with his lawyer, Angela Cheng, when she returns from leave about any further applications for bail.
"The Crown has filed the charge certificate certifying that the case will proceed to the District Court," Magistrate Darcy said.
The court heard that the next step in proceedings is a case conference held between the legal representatives where they will discuss the case and if there is "any room for negotiations".
Magistrate Darcy explained to the 89-year-old that court officers will provide his legal representative with a document detailing what the case conference will involve and any discounts for sentencing that apply for pleas of guilty in the Local Court.
Nichols indicated he intends to plead not guilty to the charge, however no plea has been entered at this stage.
Nichols asked Magistrate Darcy if he could be moved from the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre in Silverwater.
"Is there any way I could go to the jail at Kempsey? It's the only place that my friend can visit me," he said.
Magistrate Darcy said she has "no control" over where Corrective Services hold Nichols and that he will need to speak with his solicitors if he wishes to be moved.
This comes following an application for the 89-year-old's bail in December that was denied.
"I have been in jail for five months now," Nichols said.
Magistrate Darcy again reiterated that he would need to speak to his solicitors about bail.
"You were granted bail before but you breached that bail," she said.
The case has been adjourned to March 23 for a case conference mention.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.