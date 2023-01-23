Beachgoers have been enjoying the warm ocean temperatures which have hit the Mid North Coast over summer.
Mid North Coast lifeguard coordinator James Turnham said the temperature for the 2022/23 summer has stayed on average around 22 degrees.
"There haven't been many days where it's dropped below 20 degrees," he said.
James said typically the summer water temperature tends to be 18 degrees on average.
Jenny Horn and Larisa Trapeznikova are regular swimmers at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie.
Jenny has been recording the temperature of the lagoon at Shelly Beach since the start of 2020.
Larisa helps with the recordings when Jenny has to travel for work, or can't make it to the beach for other reasons.
Larisa and Jenny both believe the water this summer has been warmer than previous years.
As of January 19, the Shelly Beach data showed there have only been three days which have fallen under 20 degrees since the start of 2023. On January 3 the water temperature was recorded as 18.6, January 4 was 18.2 and January 5 was 19.1.
For the same time period in 2022, there were nine days which fell below 20 degrees.
In 2019 the Port News wrote an article to explain to readers why the ocean water temperature was cold over summer.
Oceanographer Doctor Daniel Harrison said it was due to a scientific phenomenon known as upwelling.
This occurs due to persistent north-easterly winds dragging warm water offshore and pulling cold water from the depths to the surface.
James said the north-easterly winds haven't been as prevalent this summer.
"That usually cools down the water this time of year," he said.
In previous years, the north-easterly winds have brought red weed and bluebottles to the beaches.
James said there's only been a few days where bluebottles have hit the coastline over summer.
"Usually it takes two or three days of strong north-easterly winds to start bringing those in," he said.
Mid North Coast lifeguards record the water temperature and wind direction as part of their assessment of the beach each morning and afternoon.
"There's definitely been a lot more southerly winds than northerlies," James said.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Climate Driver Update from January 17 shows La Nina continues in the tropical Pacific, but has weakened from its peak in spring 2022.
La Nina occurs when equatorial trade winds become stronger, changing ocean surface currents and drawing cooler deep water up from below.
"Though ocean temperatures have warmed in recent weeks, atmospheric indicators are largely unchanged and remain at La Nina levels," the bureau statement said.
The ideal beach conditions and warm water temperatures have resulted in large crowds at coastal locations.
Unfortunately lifeguards and lifesavers have been busy with multiple rescues taking place on the Mid North Coast.
Port Macquarie Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) lifeguards Nick Rickwood and Mitch Atherton have assisted in emergency rescues.
