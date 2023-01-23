What a whopper: 11-year-old reels in Shovelnose Shark at Lake Cathie

Will Drury says he is ecstatic after reeling in a 1.4 metre Shovelnose Shark at Lake Cathie.
It was the 11-year-old's first beach fishing experience and it took him 20 minutes to reel in the shark on Monday, January 16.
Will's dad Hamish witnessed the catch and also helped cooked it on the barbecue with some chips.
"It tastes like normal fish," Will said.
Will's mum Sally said the family had been coming to Lake Cathie for over 40 years and they'd never seen the lake so pristine as the 2023 summer.
"It's amazing at the moment," she said.
They make the five and a half hour trip each year from Gulgong, NSW.
Sally said her sons Will and Henry have been having a wonderful time fishing.
On Monday, January 23 the family went deep sea fishing at Crowdy Head.
"We caught four snappers and my brother Henry caught a dolphinfish," Will said.
The Drury family will return to Lake Cathie in 2024 for some more fishing.
