Camden Haven boaters urged to log off with Marine Rescue app

Marine Rescue Camden Haven unit commander Peter Cameron is urging boaters to safely log on and off with the unit.
Mr Cameron said volunteers have assisted in a number of call outs over the school holiday period, with the main reason being people not logging off through the Marine Rescue app.
He said people either forget to log off or their phone battery goes flat.
The Marine Rescue NSW app is free to download and use and offers boaters an extra live safety tracking option, automatically updating their position every 30 minutes.
Marine Rescue volunteers have to notify emergency services if people fail to log off.
Mr Cameron said the volunteers had also been called to do a number of tows, due to low fuel and equipment which has expired.
He credited visitors to the region as being cautious of the Camden Haven River bar .
He said people had avoided going out to the ocean in dangerous conditions.
Mr Cameron said people should always log in and log off with Marine Rescue, and wear a life jacket while on the water.
Wauchope's Terry Bugden and North Haven's Tom Sayer headed out for a fish on the Camden Haven River on Tuesday, January 24.
Both men are members of the Marine Rescue Camden Haven unit.
They were planning on going deep sea fishing but changed their plans, due to the dangerous condition of the Camden Haven River bar.
Terry said it's handy having the water safety knowledge, which he's learnt through being a volunteer.
Terry and Tom said they joined the unit in retirement to give back after logging on with Marine Rescue for years.
Marine Rescue Camden Haven welcomes new members.
Anyone interested in joining should visit the Marine Rescue Camden Haven base at the corner of Tunis and Short streets, Laurieton, and talk to a radio operator, fill in a member form at the Laurieton Riverwalk Markets on the third Sunday of the month or apply through the Marine Rescue NSW website.
