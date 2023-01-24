Camden Haven Courier

Camden Haven boaters urged to log off with Marine Rescue app

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wauchope's Terry Bugden and North Haven's Tom Sayer headed out for a fish on the Camden Haven River on Tuesday, January 24. Picture by Liz Langdale

Marine Rescue Camden Haven unit commander Peter Cameron is urging boaters to safely log on and off with the unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.