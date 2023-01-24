Cracking summer, now settle in for a busy few months

Welcome to the first Camden Haven Courier weekly newsletter for 2023.
How wonderful is it to be in the middle of a summer that's treating locals and visitors to the region's bushland and waterways at their very best. It's almost like nature sent us crystal clear water and warm ocean temperatures as a make-good for a rough couple of years.
School holidays are nearing an end but the warm weather is set to continue. And there's still tomorrow's Australia Day activities to come. Check out the Camden Haven Courier online - camdencourier.com.au - later today for an update of what's on near you.
We understand the sadness Australia Day brings to many First Nations peoples. We honour and respect those communities and hope that 2023 delivers long overdue constitutional recognition, at the very least.
One thing's for sure, these next few months will certainly deliver plenty of visiting politicians as we countdown to the March 25 state election.
We'll be covering all the election promises and announcements and what they mean for the Camden Haven. Given the speed of ministerial visits, it's best to follow our election stories online.
In fact, there are numerous ways you can stay across the latest news. This newsletter is just one way.
You can also sign-up to our free breaking news emails at: camdencourier.com.au/newsletters/. And you can follow the Camden Haven Courier on Facebook and Instagram.
If you want more than just the headlines, you can then subscribe for access to local news and features by the Courier's journalists, which automatically gives you access to all ACM's northern NSW news sites from the Newcastle Herald to the Macleay Argus.
Our team of reporters look forward to telling your stories in 2023. And remember, if you want to send us a community event, sporting results or news tips, just go to camdencourier.com.au/community/send-us-your-news/, or email us at camdencourier@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Have a great week.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, ACM North Coast (including the Camden Haven Courier)
