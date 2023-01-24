Camden Haven Courier
Weather

2023 Australia Day: weather set to be hot in the Camden Haven

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated January 25 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Cathie is set to be a popular destination for the Australia Day public holiday on January 26. Picture by Liz Langdale

Daily temperatures are set to heat up just in time for the Australia Day public holiday on Thursday, January 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.