Camden Haven Courier
Updated

Premier Dominic Perrottet backs Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams amid complex election contest

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated January 25 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams speak about local issues during a press conference in Port Macquarie. Picture by Mardi Borg

The NSW Premier has thrown his support behind Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams two months out from the state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.