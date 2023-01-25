Camden Haven Courier

Bonny Hills Tennis Club president Joan Evelyn awarded OAM for 2023 Australia Day

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated January 25 2023 - 10:05pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonny Hills Tennis Club president Joan Evelyn admits she's 'humbled' to receive an Order of Australia Medal. Picture by Paul Jobber

A three-decade involvement with Bonny Hills Tennis Club has seen Joan Evelyn transform the facility from a ramshackle, run-down piece of land with two clay courts into an upgraded complex worthy of its location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.