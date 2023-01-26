Camden Haven residents are among those recognised for their efforts in cultural, environmental and social progress at the Port Macquarie-Hastings Australia Day Awards.
The winners were announced during a ceremony at the Glasshouse on Thursday, January 26.
The joint Citizens of the Year are Jock Garven and Ben Cudmore; Young Leader of the Year went to Jorja Schofield; the Living Treasure honour was won by Tin Hta Nu; Environmental Citizen of the Year went to Access Community Education Services (ACES); and Self Seen was named the Community Group of the Year.
Mayor Peta Pinson congratulated the recipients, saying their contributions exemplify Australian values and the spirit of the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
"It is through your compassion and determination that you make our community a better place to live, work and play," she said.
The event at the Glasshouse also included a citizenship ceremony to welcome 31 new Australian citizens from 13 countries and an address by Australia Day ambassador John Lee.
Jock Garven
Jock said he was truly humbled to be considered for acknowledgement for his choice to be an active part of community.
The award citation said it would be impossible to overstate the hours of volunteer work and the positive impact that the Lake Cathie Primary School principal has had on the Hastings and Camden Haven communities.
The citation acknowledged Jock's dedicated ethos of giving to and enriching community, while encouraging and educating others, particularly youth, to do the same.
"For our kids and for the generations to come, we must instill an understanding and commitment to the care of ourselves, firstly, the care for others, the care for our community, and certainly the care for our environment," Jock said.
His achievements include:
Ben Cudmore
The not-for-profit local organisation Self Seen, founded during the COVID lockdown in 2020 by Ben Cudmore and Greg Smith, had the idea and the ambition of creating hope and connection in the community through men's walks, circles and workshops.
Ben has shared openly with the community about his own struggles with mental health and addiction.
He started with a popular podcast called "Happy Days", and from there, realised he wanted to give more back to his community. The Self Seen programs for men stemmed from this passion.
The benefit of Ben's Self Seen men's circle and support group is to give others a healthy outlet to share and get things off their mind through a safe space, in confidentiality, in private.
Ben said he humbly accepted the award as part of the journey and the growth.
"Five years ago, almost to the day, I chose a better life for myself and for my family," he said.
"It wasn't easy but it was certainly worth the fight."
Ben said he hoped his award win would give hope to others.
Jorja Schofield
Jorja is described as a remarkable and persistent young leader who contributes to her school and the broader community through promotion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) studies and careers for girls.
Jorja said she couldn't believe she won the award.
She thanked her family and Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus.
"I hope I have inspired at least one young girl or one young person in STEM to pursue their passion," Jorja said.
At 13 years, she competed in the international FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston, Texas, as a member of the college's robotics team, which won the Australian championships.
She continues to live her passion for STEM, growing her skills and helping others.
Jorja spoke in Port Macquarie at the Luminosity Youth Summit about leadership and gender prejudices inhibiting girls from pursuing careers in science. She is passionate about closing the gap between genders.
Tin Hta Nu
Tin fled Myanmar (Burma) in 1990 after her commitments to human rights during her university days meant her life was in danger.
She said: "Australia saved my life, gave me a place to stay, so I would like to give back knowledge and services in appreciation."
Living to this promise, some of Tin's achievements include:
Tin said in appreciation of giving her a home, she had been doing small things whenever she could within the region.
She said the award gave her so much strength and she was determined to give back more to this beautiful land.
Tin, in accepting the award, acknowledged her husband Ian Oxenford and her friends.
"This is not my award, this is their award," she said.
Access Community Education Services (ACES)
In 2009, ACES established its Envirogang program, removing barriers for people living with a disability to get involved in volunteering.
The program has brought about friendships and town pride. It has helped to keep the environment and parks looking clean and tidy.
The award citation said perhaps you've seen the crew in Hi-Vis picking up litter along Town Green, enjoying a coffee after their shift or had a chat and understand how much pride they take in their work.
An ACES representative said the team was very proud to win the award.
The representative asked the group to stand and they received a round of applause.
Self Seen
The not-for-profit charity run by volunteers is targeting social isolation, mental health stigma and is creating powerful connections and support lines in the community through weekly Men's Meet-ups and Women's Connect groups and support events.
Self Seen is helping people through their personal battles with mental health by creating connection and encouraging vulnerability through safe spaces.
Self-Seen's Ben Cudmore thanked the charity's volunteers.
"We set out to create hope and change in the community," he said.
"We wanted to crush the stigma around mental health."
Ben said the charity was doing a good job but there was still a long way to go.
