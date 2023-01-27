First EaTs Food Festival to serve up support for local charities

While lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic now seem like a distant memory, one business that was born during this difficult time continues to thrive.
Port Macquarie EaTs started as a way to support local hospitality businesses doing it tough during lockdown, and has grown into a successful business.
Founders Ellen and Peter Crepaz had no idea the social media group they started would now have over 15,500 members.
The pair are now holding their first EaTs Food Festival on January 28.
"We've worked really hard to get to where we are," Mrs Crepaz said. "I'm extremely excited to be putting this event on for the community."
The day will be jam-packed with food trucks, market stalls, fun for the kids and live local music.
Mrs Crepaz said Port Macquarie EaTs couldn't have grown to what it has without the support of the community.
"We couldn't have done it without the support of local businesses who inspired us to keep pushing through," she said.
While the social media page and growing business started as a way to support hospitality businesses, Mrs Crepaz said she now hopes for Port Macquarie EaTs to "provide fun and entertainment" for the community.
"Especially now that lockdowns are over, we want to keep supporting businesses and providing entertainment for locals," she said.
The EaTs Food Festival is the first time they have held an event on this scale.
"It's all based on street food concepts from around the world. We will also have some market stalls as well and a mini tourism expo and fun for the kids."
Locals are encouraged to donate a gold coin when attending the festival, which will be donated to Bravehearts Mid North Coast.
"We chose Bravehearts to support because during Covid, schools didn't get a lot of the resources that they need," Mrs Crepaz said.
"Bravehearts work to provide resources so children can get the support they need."
Local charities and organisations Make a Difference and YP Space will also be at the festival.
The EaTs Food Festival will be held on Saturday, January 28 at the Port Macquarie Race Club from 10am to 4pm.
