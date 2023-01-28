Camden Haven Courier

Camden Haven Redbacks could face only Hastings-Macleay clubs after Wildcats flag withdrawal from ZPL

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 29 2023 - 3:33pm, first published January 28 2023 - 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden Haven Redbacks are now one of six teams in the new Zone Premier League. Picture supplied by Riley Papas

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's resurrected Zone Premier League (ZPL) could proceed this year without a club from the Manning or Forster-Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.