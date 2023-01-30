The South West Rocks Country Club is facing 16 charges following an investigation into the death of former professional surfer Chris Davidson.
Davidson died as a result of a single punch outside the club on September 24, 2022.
He and the man accused of delivering the fatal blow, Grant Alec Coleman, had been drinking inside and had just left the club.
Emergency services were called to Sportsmans Way around 11pm after reports Davidson had been punched to the face and had fallen, hitting his head on the pavement.
Police found the 45-year-old former champion lying on the ground, unconscious.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died a short time later.
Coleman, 42, has been charged with assault causing death and intentionally choke person without consent.
His case remains before the court.
Separate investigations were launched as a result of Davidson's death, including into alleged breaches of liquor licensing laws.
In a statement provided to the Macleay Argus, NSW Police Media advised that: "following further inquiries, Licencing Police from Mid North Coast Police District issued Court Attendance Notices to the club on Tuesday 24 January 2023 for 16 offences."
The alleged offences are:
The matters are listed for mention at Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, March 9.
