Port Macquarie Animal Shelter staff are urgently pleading with the community to be responsible pet owners.
This comes after a litter of 11 Bull Arab x Great Dane puppies was surrendered to the shelter on Monday, January 30.
Port Macquarie Animal Shelter team leader Karissa Wood said unfortunately this is the fourth litter the shelter has had surrendered in 10 months from the same property.
"We know that there have been seven litters in the past three years due to the owners not taking responsibility and desexing their animals," she said.
"Unfortunately, we can't enforce owners to desex their animals. It's up to people to take responsibility and do this themselves.
"You are breeding animals faster than we can save them."
Ms Wood said if there is proof that people are dumping animals, they can be prosecuted through the RSPCA.
"We understand that people are trying to breed their animals and make money from it, but it's not working and you need to stop doing that," she said.
The shelter is in the process of reaching out to rescue organisations to see if they are able to assist in re-homing the litter of 11 puppies.
Ms Wood said the shelter's adoptions are decreasing and surrenders are increasing.
"That's not just in NSW, but it's Australia wide," she said.
There are around 50 animals on the waiting list to be surrendered in Port Macquarie, including another two big litters of puppies.
"Unfortunately big breeds like these dogs are hard to re-home," Ms Wood said.
"We have 16 kennels, however we have 21 animals in the facility. We still need to have space for stray animals that come in and we don't have that space anymore."
The shelter had already received seven calls before lunchtime on Tuesday, January 31 from people looking to surrender their animals.
"The phone calls that we are receiving are basically from people saying if you don't take this animal then we will euthanize it or dump it," Ms Wood said.
"That then becomes a ranger's issue and we then feel that we have to take the animal. It's emotionally and physically exhausting on the staff."
The Port Macquarie Animal Shelter has seen an increase in the number of animals being dumped.
"On Saturday, January 28 myself and a staff member were here and went out around lunchtime and a kitten was found face down in a bush," Ms Wood said.
"There was no way it could have gotten into that bush. It was stuck and had obviously been stuck there for at least 24 hours. The only way it could have gotten there was to be thrown over our front fence."
Ms Wood said the kitten, nicknamed Lady Luck, was dehydrated and needed food.
"She is now bouncing back," she said.
"We're asking people to please be humane and don't dump animals."
Locals wishing to adopt a pet from the Port Macquarie Animal Shelter can call them on 6583 3488 or visit their Facebook page.
