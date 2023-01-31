Camden Haven Courier
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Column

What's biting: Lake Cathie and Camden Haven River for whiting, kingfish and snapper off Laurieton

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
February 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is of father and son David and Olly Henry with an awesome black marlin caught out of a kayak at South West Rocks

What a fantastic weekend we just had for fishing. I managed to head out to sea off Delicate Nobby for a black marlin and I also headed out west for a freshwater fish downstream of Mount Seaview.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.