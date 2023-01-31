Is it time for a pollie tracker?

The Premier Dominic Perrottet's visit to Lake Cathie Public School last week must have been a thrill for staff and those students old enough to understand his importance.
One thing that struck me when I saw the photos above of that stopover on the Premier's and Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams' social accounts, was his smile.
As a father of seven (which this mother of two still can't get her head around), flying paper planes with children was clearly a welcome reprieve from his day on the hustings.
Just a few days later, the grin was gone as the Premier faced an attack on his faith by the now former ClubsNSW boss, Josh Landis.
And so it will go over the next seven to eight weeks in the lead-up to the NSW Election on March 25. There'll be happy snaps with kids and community members, and serious faces all 'round when comparing policy and political point-scoring.
Because the seat of Port Macquarie is now at the centre of a tug of war between coalition partners the Liberal Party and the National Party, alongside Labor candidate Keith McMullen (who launched his campaign last week) we can expect to host many more serious/smiling/generous ministers and grant givers.
But covering elections is tricky for journalists. The incumbent always holds the purse strings while contenders must play the long game; so how do you ensure each has a fair share of attention?
Here at the Camden Haven Courier, the many political announcements and awarding of funds we're being invited to, are being covered on merit. Questions our journalists ask themselves each day include; is this new; is it something the community will be interested to hear; is it cash in the bank for the intended recipient or just a promise; and will this be a free plug for party x, y or z?
I'm planning an interactive showing how many politicians we host between now and March 25, just for fun. But I also want to hear what you, our readers, want from our election coverage.
Not suggestions that favour one political party over another, but what you want us to ask of our elected leaders and pre-selected candidates, and how you would like to see it presented. Perhaps you want us to take a deep dive into policy?
Send me some ideas at sue.stephenson@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we'll do our best to get you an answer (with full credit, of course).
Cheers,
Sue Stephenson
Editor, the Camden Haven Courier and ACM North Coast
