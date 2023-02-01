Camden Haven Courier

Lake Cathie Netball Club announced as latest to join Hastings Valley Netball Association

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Cathie will have at least two teams in this season's Hastings Valley Netball Association competition. Picture by Paul Jobber

Four years and a pandemic later, Lake Cathie can finally announce themselves as Hastings Valley Netball Association's newest club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.