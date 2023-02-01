Four years and a pandemic later, Lake Cathie can finally announce themselves as Hastings Valley Netball Association's newest club.
In a little under two months, Lake Cathie will take to the court in their first match as an affiliated club which president Troy Pemberton hopes can provide the catalyst for sport in the area.
"It's brilliant to have a team that Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills people can come and play for," he said.
"Unfortunately in the past we've had to travel either into Port Macquarie or down to Camden Haven. This is giving the families of Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills an opportunity to have their kids play another sport in the region which is brilliant."
The club has only been an official entity for two weeks and in that time they have received over 70 expressions of interest from players.
Pemberton said it took off really quickly.
"We already have two teams registered in the under-10s and under-11s," he said.
"We presented our proposal to HVNA about two weeks ago and it was a unanimous vote to accept us as the seventh netball club in the region."
In coming years, the club hopes to be able to play some of their matches at the nearly-completed Rainbow Beach Sporting Complex.
"This is going to be a fantastic facility when it's complete and there's going to be another three netball courts to go in," he said.
Pemberton said the netball club had joined forces with the soccer club which would enable players to train at the same facility which he hoped would lessen the burden on families.
"It's going to take so much pressure off families in the region and it's a model currently used in Victoria where a lot of AFL and netball clubs are combined," he said.
"We will operate independently but will use our power of purchasing for sponsorship to help each other and what we can offer our sponsors now are two clubs which is fantastic."
