Camden Haven Courier
Nsw Election

Health Minister Brad Hazzard "100 per cent on board" in funding push for Port Macquarie Base Hospital upgrades

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
February 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard recognise the need for Port Macquarie Base Hospital upgrades. Picture by Mardi Borg

The NSW Health Minister will argue the funding case for upgrades at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.