Sally Saunders loves the great outdoors and that shows in her choice of volunteer roles.
The retired primary school teacher gives her time to Lake Cathie Landcare, Lake Cathie Hub Garden and FAWNA.
"I really like to give back to the community," Mrs Saunders said.
Her environmental focus remains strong.
"The natural environment has always been part of my life," Mrs Saunders said.
She enjoys helping to maintain and regenerate the local environment as a long-term volunteer with Lake Cathie Landcare.
"I love being a Landcare volunteer as I am part of an Australia-wide movement of volunteers that cares for the natural environments through protection and restoration," Mrs Saunders said.
"Locally it makes you feel wonderful to actually see the restoration of our local bushland reserves for people and for our precious wildlife."
Mrs Saunders said she had learnt a lot about native plants and she was still learning.
"Within any group, you learn from each other and you meet some really interesting people," she said.
A Lake Cathie Landcare community tree planting day in 2022 resulted in 26 donated koala food trees being added to bushland near Lake Cathie Community Centre.
Mrs Saunders also helped establish a bushtucker section at Lake Cathie Hub Garden as an educational area.
The bushtucker garden is filled with native plants including lemon myrtle, cinnamon myrtle, native currant, apple berry and native pomegranate.
Mrs Saunders' favourite plant in the bushtucker garden is midgen berry. The shrub produces white flowers and white, speckled berries.
She also assists in the community garden more generally, and volunteers with wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group FAWNA when time allows.
